Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old German international, has started only six Premier League games since signing a four-year deal in July after his contract with Borussia Dortmund expired.

Brighton technical director David Weir said that this is a good move for Mahmoud, and that it will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top.

Stuttgart is third in the German top flight, 12 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, while Brighton is eighth in the Premier League.

Dahoud last played for Brighton in a draw against Burnley in December.