Three members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) have been suspended.

Notice of this was given by the RSVGPF’s Public Relations and Complaints department in an official release. According to the release the three officers suspended by the Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams include one Corporal and two Constables, who are the subjects of interest in an allegation of abuse of a 10-year-old boy.

The suspended officers would receive half pay pending the outcomes of the investigation.

The police, in their initial statement on the allegations asked the public to bear with them on the matter as it is probed.

The RSVGPF said that it does not operate outside of the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and no officer will be tolerated if he or she chooses to do so. They reiterated that police abuse and allegations of police abuse are not policies of the RSVGPF.