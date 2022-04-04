Iga Swiatek maintained her dominant form in 2022 by beating Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open final.

The Pole already knew she will become the world number one on Monday and came to Florida after winning back-to-back titles at Doha and Indian Wells.

And the 2020 French Open champion cruised to a victory over Osaka to make it 17 consecutive wins.

The 20-year-old has also become the first female player to win the first three WTA 1,000 events of the year.

She is just the fourth woman to win at both Indian Wells and Miami in the same season, and is the youngest to win the ‘sunshine double’.