Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is trying to stabilise his government after mass protests prompted most of the cabinet to resign.

Only the president’s brother, the prime minister, Mahinda, stayed on as the government grapples with a major economic crisis.

Earlier, Mr Rajapaksa invited opposition parties to join the cabinet.

But spontaneous public protests have continued against shortages of essential goods and rolling power cuts.

On Sunday, many defied a curfew to take to the streets in several cities. Many of the protesters have been calling for the resignation of the president.

The curfew, along with a ban on social media sites including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, was meant to halt a planned day of protests, after a demonstration outside the president’s house on Thursday night turned violent.