St. Vincent and the Grenadines Vincy Jewels made it two wins in a row on Sunday night, with a 52 – 37 defeat of St. Kitts and Nevis, on the second night of the 2023 ECCB International Netball Series, currently being played at the YMCA Sports Complex in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

The Vincy Jewels led in all quarters 10 – 11, 26 – 19, 42 – 29, and finally 52 – 37.

Scoring for St. Vincent and the Grenadines were goal-shoot Joseann Antoine with 30 goals from 34 attempts, Shellisa Davis with 19 goals from 27 attempts, Kristiana Christopher with 2 goals from 4 attempts, and the debutant Annicia Dallaway 1 goal from her 2 attempts.

The Vincy Jewels third match in their quest to retain the ECCB International Netball Series title will be tonight Monday October 02, 2023 against hosts Antigua and Barbuda from 5:45 p.m. on Court 2.