Following the discovery of a body on an island nearby Union Island, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation.

According to a release from the RSVGPF’s Public Relations and Complaints Department the body was discovered by a Sea Captain at about 4:00 p.m on Tuesday September 26, 2023 on Thomas Island, an island just outside of the Clifton Harbour, Union Island.

The partially decomposed body was later identified as that of 73 year old Russel Douglas of Union Island.

The body was transported to the Kingstown Mortuary. A post mortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Police are also investigating the discovery of a body of a male that was found in Carib Mountain Campden Park on Wednesday September 27th at 1:50 PM.

On arrival at the scene, members of the RSVGPF met the motionless body lying face down with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds.

The deceased was later identified as 36 year old Augustus Prince of Murray’s Village. Prince was last seen alive earlier that same day in Murray’s Village.