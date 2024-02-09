The SVG Table Tennis Association is set to hold an Assessment Table Tennis Trial tomorrow, Saturday 10th February 2024, at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair.

According to the association the event is in an effort to select teams for the LQ Invitational Tournament in Grenada during the month of March and a league competition in St. Lucia scheduled for early April.

Players who are under 19 and 15 years old will be competing for spots on a team to Grenada and Seniors players for St. Lucia. The under 19’s and 15’s will be in action from 10am and the seniors at 12:35pm.

This is the Association’s first Tournament for 2024.