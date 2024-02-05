Atletico Madrid scored an injury-time equaliser to rescue a point from their derby with La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Brahim Diaz pounced on a heavy touch from Koke and clipped the ball past Jan Oblak from close range to give Real the opening goal.

Stefan Savic had a leveller ruled out for offside after heading in Antoine Griezmann’s corner.

But Marcos Llorente did salvage a point when he headed in from Memphis Depay’s flick-on with seconds left.

Brahim had been a last-minute addition to the team after Vinicius Jr was injured in the warm-up and thought he had scored the winner before the late equaliser.