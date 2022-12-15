The St Kitts and Nevis Government has extended the Amnesty for Non-Documented Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) nationals to regularise their status.

“The initial policy was based on the contributions of the immigrant population to the development of the Federation. Considering the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cabinet Secretary, Dr Marcus Natta, said as he revealed decisions taken by the government during their cabinet meeting on Monday.

The amnesty period will end on 31stJanuary 2023.

All fees for visa extensions work permits, and annual residency have been reduced by 50 per cent until December 31, 2022.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Cabinet has also placed a moratorium on all visa applications from the Dominican Republic and Haiti until 30June 2023.