An investigation has been launched into the death of Jason “Toby” Henry of Lowmans Leeward on Tuesday 13th December, 2022.

Henry was found in the vicinity of the Apostolic Faith Church in Lowmans Hill.

His death marks SVG’s 38th homicide for the year 2022.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Henry’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is asking anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1- 784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the Central Division at 1784-45861750; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

The Police have given the assurance that all information received would be treated confidentially.