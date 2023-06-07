Tennis top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals after crushing Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up the highly anticipated clash.

Spain’s Alcaraz, 20, won against the Greek fifth seed.

Serbia’s Djokovic survived a quarter-final scare from Karen Khachanov to keep his bid for a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title alive.

Djokovic, 36, was in danger of falling two sets behind against the Russian but prevailed.

The third seed could become the first man to win all four majors at least three times.

But if he is going to do that he must come through his toughest test yet when he meets US Open champion Alcaraz in the last four on Friday.