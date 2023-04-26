Jonny Bairstow scored 97 as he made his return from injury for Yorkshire in a second XI game against Nottinghamshire.

Playing for the first time since breaking his leg in September, the England batter struck 13 fours and two sixes in his 88 balls at Headingley.

He was dropped on 21 off England team-mate Olly Stone but the fast bowler eventually had Bairstow caught.

The 33-year-old is expected to play for Yorkshire’s first XI next week as he attempts to regain his England place.

England plays Ireland on 1 June before the men’s Ashes series begins against Australia on 16 June.