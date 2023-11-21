Snoop Dogg was just blowing smoke.

The rapper revealed Monday that his decision to “give up smoke” was just an ad campaign for a smokeless firepit company.

The cannabis connoisseur had fans confused last week when he posted a serious-looking tweet that read: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

But plenty of veteran internet users and Snoop Dogg observers speculated it was all a ruse for some sort of advertisement.

On Monday, Snoop confirmed exactly that.

He cleared the air on Monday morning (Nov. 20), revealing that the “smoke” part of his statement was the key in unveiling his latest endorsement deal. “Go smokeless with Snoop Dogg,” read the headline on the website for the Solo Stove firepit company. The release noted that the brand’s limited-edition collab with Snoop includes a $350 “Snoop Stove” featuring the rapper’s logo, signature and a pair of dog paws emblazoned on the side, as well as a bucket hat and sticker pack.