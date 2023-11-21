Reigning European champions Italy secured the point they required against Ukraine to qualify for Euro 2024 as Group C runners-up behind England.

A 2-1 win in the reverse fixture meant Italy only had to avoid defeat against Ukraine, with whom they began this crucial encounter level on points.

A frantic match in Leverkusen, Germany ended goalless to confirm the Azzurri’s place in next summer’s finals.

Third-placed Ukraine’s qualification hopes rest on the play-offs in March.