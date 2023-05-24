Dancehall artist Skillibeng will be featured on American rapper Coi Leray’s new album titled Coi, which is set for release on June 23.

The Crocodile Teeth deejay is featured on the song Radioactive.

Skillibeng shared the tracklist to Instagram, revealing that he’s featured on the song Radioactive from the 15-track project.

Other collaborators on the set include David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and James Brown. This will be Coi Leray’s sophomore album, after breaking the ice with Trendsetter in 2022.

She previously released four EPs: Everythingcoz, (2018), EC2 (2019), Now or Never (2020), and Better Things (2021).

This isn’t the first time Skillibeng has scored a spot on a project by an international act.

In late 2022, he was featured on Busta Rhymes’ EP The Fuse Is Lit. The collaboration, titled Bulletproof Skin, was also being produced by Rvssian and Kosa.

Skilli, alongside Blessed singer Shenseea, was also featured Wizkid’s Slip N Slide from his new album More Love Less Ego, which was released in November 2022.

In August 2022, he appeared on DJ Khaled’s God Did album on a track titled These Streets Know My Name with Buju Banton, Capleton, Sizzla, and Bounty Killer.