Parents and Guardians of young pedal cyclists are being urged to ensure that the youth are appropriately equipped when taking their bicycles onto the streets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Officer in-charge of Traffic, ASP Parnel Browne while appearing as a guest on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program noted that bicycles are supposed to be equipped with lights, a bell, and the cyclist themselves should be wearing a helmet.

“I am also encouraging the parents and guardians of children or grandchildren riding pedal cycles to advise them correctly. Do not allow them to leave home without being properly equipped, their pedal cycles being properly equipped, and also advise them to ride properly on the roads,” he said.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s Traffic Department officially launched Traffic Road Safety Week 2023 on Sunday, May 21, 2023.