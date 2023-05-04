Drevante ‘Shortboss vante’ Seaman highly anticipated My Life EP was released on May 1st, 2023, on all digital platforms. It contains six tracks, including his biggest hit single, “My Life,” which is the lead track on the project.

In an interview with local publication St. Vincent Times the Richland Park resident said that music is his outlet for creative expression.

“I am very proud of where I am in my music career, and even though I haven’t gotten an international breakthrough yet, I know I will one day once I keep pushing and the people continue to support me”. Shortboss said.

Shortboss Vante’s music video “Looking Good” has so far gained a lot of attention in India and the Americas.