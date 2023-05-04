This year’s Women’s T20 World Cup was the most watched women’s tournament in history, says the International Cricket Council.

Australia beat hosts South Africa in the final to win the tournament for a sixth time, while England reached the semi-finals.

The ICC said global viewing hours for the event were 192 million, a 44% increase on the 2020 edition.

There were also record figures – 6.9m hours – in the UK, up 26% from 2020.

Video views across all channels rose from 1.1bn in 2020 to 1.4bn.