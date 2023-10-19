Romeich Major, manager of Dancehall Artistes Shenseea and Ding Dong has come under fire from Jamaicans for charging JMD $1,000 for interviews at a job fair.

The advertisement for the job fair, which is sponsored by Grace Foods and Campari, along with the promise that music would be played, also noted that along with the entry fee, food and refreshments would be on sale.

While some followers were in agreement with Romeich’s idea, it was the controversial $1000 entry fee and the selling of food, which seemed to incense many persons, who lashed out at and even mocked Major.

Hours later, Romeich, having gotten wind of the slew of criticisms in response to his advertisement, returned to Instagram to give his detractors a piece of his mind, in a very terse response.

“I am doing something that has never been done in Jamaica, sorting jobs for peeps and you all talking shit because there is an entry fee of 1K to get interview for a job that will pay you thousands of dollars. This is why our culture don’t get better. You all find it hard to invest and make yourself better smh!! Jamaica people wake up. Also if you don’t agree with how I do my thing, don’t join my team. Simple as that!” he stated in the post.

However, Romeich’s counteraction only served to rattle many of his followers, some of whom, questioned the lawfulness of the collection of entry fees.