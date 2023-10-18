Morocco, known officially as the Kingdom of Morocco has extended gratitude to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for standing in solidarity with the North African country after they were hit by a devastating earthquake in September.

The official message from Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stated “I would like to thank you for your message of sympathy and condolences during this difficult time for the entire nation, in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck the Kingdom of Morocco on September 8th 2023”.

The Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister said that the Government of SVG’s thoughts and prayers for all who were affected by the natural catastrophe are truly appreciated.

In this regard, on behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco, he extended heartfelt and highest gratitude for SVG’s sympathy and solidarity.

The death toll from the 6.8 earthquake stands at nearly 3,000 and injuries number more than 5,600, according to official figures.