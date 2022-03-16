The Organization of American States (OAS), , through its Development Cooperation Fund (DCF) has approved a grant of US$100,000 to support the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) with its project to accelerate the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in St Vincent and the Grenadines through innovation and technology.

This project will be implemented by CED during the OAS/DCF’s 2021-2024 project cycle under the theme: ‘Retooling MSME ́s through innovation and technology’.

The goal of the project is to help MSMEs achieve economic recovery and sustainable development by promoting change in strategies and business practices through technology and innovation.

Under this project, the CED will execute the Resilience through Innovation and Technology (RIT) MSME Recovery Programme, which features a series of trainings and other initiatives geared towards strengthening the capacity and digitization processes of MSMEs.

The first activity under the project will be a one-week workshop on Design Thinking to Develop a Business by CED. The workshop is scheduled for April 25th-29th.