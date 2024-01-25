Shenseea is making her return to the dancehall genre with her new song which features dancehall star Masicka.

The new song, named “Hit and Run”, was teased by Shenseea on TikTok, building anticipation for its release this Friday.

Fans quickly identified the male vocals in the teaser as that of Masicka’s and immediately shared in Shenseea’s excitement.

Masicka’s appearance on the track was seemingly confirmed by its producer Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor.

While Shenseea feature on Demarco’s “Waiting For You” last week, this would be her first dancehall release on 2024.

Many of her fans have criticized her decision to move to hip hop, and some, like critic and podcaster Jaii Frais, have called her a “flop” because she hasn’t had a hit song since she set out as a hip hop artist.

In the meantime, Shenseea also set a Jada Kingdom fan straight as she clarified that she was waiting to release her song after the fan suggested she was trying to steal any spotlight Jada was getting in the music arena due to her clash with Stefflon Don earlier this month.