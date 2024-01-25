There was a lot of hype surrounding the Australian Open encounter between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, and both players delivered the goods.

Sabalenka came out of the gates strongly, going up 5-2 in the opening set.

However, Gauff showed her class by rallying back to take the set the distance before Sabalenka regained her composure to come back strongly in the tiebreak.

Gauff held her own for large swathes of the second set, but in the end, it was the eight double faults and a first serve percentage of just 57 percent that ultimately proved the difference, with Sabalenka coming out on top.