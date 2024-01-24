The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating two (2) persons of interest who are wanted for questioning in connection with several criminal matters.

Anyone who can identify these persons is asked to call Police Emergency at 911/999, or contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information received would be dealt with confidentially.