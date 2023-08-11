Jamaican artists Shenseea and Byron Messia have made their first appearances on three Billboard charts, released this week.

My Bad, Shenseea’s catchy dance number with The Chainsmokers, which was released on July 28, debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated August 12.

Additionally, it secured the No. 22 position on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

The song, expected to appear on the American producer duo’s upcoming fifth studio album, arrived with a music video currently at 627,000 views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Byron Messia’s Talibans II with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy made a notable entrance at No. 3 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart dated August 12.

This comes as no surprise given Burna Boy’s dominant presence on the chart, with hits like Big 7, Sittin’ On top Of The World, and Last Last also occupying the top ten at No. 5, No. 7, and No. 8 spots, respectively.

Released on July 21 via On A Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records, Talibans II had previously made a brief appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 99 last week.