The Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine at the Georgetown Modern Medical Diagnostic Centre is now ready for operation.

This is according to Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel during a call to NBC Radio on Wednesday.

Minister Daniel said that the necessary trial runs of the machine had been completed and that the public can expect to see it up and running very soon.

“As you know, the MRI machine was established not too long ago in Georgetown at the Modern Medical Complex, and so that facility is ready, it should be up and running very, very soon. As a matter of fact there was a trial run done, the permanent secretary in the ministry of health himself was one of the persons who was involved in the trial run and so the facility is ready to be operated,” he said.

Minister Daniel said that the rates for the MRI services had been submitted to the Cabinet and have already gained cabinet’s approval. He noted that Vincentians will receive a 30% percent discount on the service while non nationals will receive a 20% discount.

“The management of the facility would have submitted to cabinet last week the rates for approval, in terms of the public wanting to have use of the facility. By en large of course this is the first time we are having such a facility here in St. Vincent and the management and staff would have accumulated figures from across the region where such a facility is operational and so based on those numbers, the submission was made to cabinet with their own tweaking on the numbers and cabinet has approved the numbers that were submitted. Cabinet would have approved 30% less for nationals for the use of the facility and 20% less for non nationals,” he said.

The Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre at Georgetown celebrated its 5th anniversary on June 29th with the commission of the SVG’s first MRI machine.