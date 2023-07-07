Sha’Carri Richardson ran the fastest women’s 100m time of the year as she laid down a marker in her bid to qualify for the World Championships.

The 23-year-old American clocked a time of 10.71 seconds in the heats at the US athletics championships in Oregon.

Richardson’s time beat the 10.75 ran by Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast at the Oslo Diamond League last month.

She also shaved one-tenth of a second off her personal best, set in 2021 at the Miramar Invitational in Florida.

The 100m semi-finals and final are being held today Friday July 7th with the top three US sprinters qualifying for next month’s World Championships in Budapest.

