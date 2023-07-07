Drake has hit out at Childish Gambino‘s 2018 hit song ‘This Is America’, labelling it as “overrated and over-awarded”.

During the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage in Chicago on July 5, Drake performed ‘Headlines’, during which news headliners flashed across the LED screen behind him, recounting some of the biggest headlines about the rapper.

One headliner read: “The overrated and over awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record”.

Footage of the moment was captured by a concertgoer and was later posted onto Twitter by HipHopDX.

The shade comes after Childish Gambino – aka Donald Glover – revealed earlier this year that the track was initially meant to be a Drake diss track before it became the political juggernaut that was released.