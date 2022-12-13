Jamaica police were searching for a security guard after two of his colleagues were found shot to death and the bodies placed in the trunk of a motor vehicle and in nearby bushes.

“We are still searching for a third security officer who is reported missing. We have so far located his radio and security vest but we have not yet located him,” said Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto.

Police report that explosions were heard late on Sunday night in the vicinity of the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in the Six Miles, St Andrew, a parish, situated in the southeast of the island.

A search later revealed that two security officers were found shot to death with one of them found in a car trunk while the other was found in bushes on the compound.

The police said the security guards were on duty when they were attacked. Their identities have not yet been disclosed.

So far this year, Jamaica has recorded 1, 421 killings as compared with 1, 375 for the 12 months last year.