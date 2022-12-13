The Guyana government has announced adjustments to the salaries payable to specified positions within the health sector with President Dr Irfaan Ali saying that these adjustments “are on top of the eight per cent across-the-board increase already announced”.

Ali said that the additional adjustments will take effect from January 1 next year.

He said in order to ensure that the public healthcare system is able to attract talented young professionals, the government will be making salary adjustments to several categories of doctors working in the system, including as follows:

He said medical Interns will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from GUY$151,374 to GUY$200,000, representing an additional 32.1 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a medical intern.

In addition, medical officers, whether employed at the Georgetown Public Health Corporation (GPHC) or elsewhere, will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from GUY$219,878 to GUY$300,000, representing an additional 36.4 per cent increase on their current minimum salaries.