J. Cole’s annual Dreamville Festival will have a bit of Dancehall flavor this time around, as Jamaican megastar Sean Paul has been announced among the star-studded lineup.

The festival, which will take place over two days (April 1 and 2), features three headlining acts – Usher, Burna Boy, and a joint set by Drake and J Cole, according to a release.

Paul is slated to perform on Day One, which Usher will headline.

The No Lie deejay will also share the stage with Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, and Jessie Reyez.

On Day Two, J. Cole and Drake will headline a set in which both of them are expected to “perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs, which collectively have come to define the sound of a generation”, as disclosed in a press release concerning the event.

Summer Walker, J.I.D, Glorilla and Waka Flocka Flame, among others, will join them.

Burna Boy will bring the curtains down on the two-day spectacle, which will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Over 80,000 people are expected to attend the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.