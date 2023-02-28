Later this year the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will look at the regulation as it pertains to the importation of wave runners or jet skis.

This will be done with the aim of having them used in zoned locations and with licensed importers, according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James.

“Later this year we intend to also look at the regulation as it pertains to the importation of waverunners as persons would know, Jet Skis, not to have them come in an unregulated way but to see how we can zone the locations in which they operate, to have licensed importers and to have regulations as to how they operate within the sector,” James said.

Minister James encouraged persons within the private sector who may have an interest in offering these types of experiences to both locals and visitors to visit his ministry so that they work towards getting the necessary concessions and regulatory framework in place.