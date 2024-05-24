Hip hop artist Sean Kingston’s mother has been arrested after Federal authorities raided his home in Miami.

Photos and videos showed his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, arrested for fraud and theft charges, Urban Islandz reports.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office raided Kingston’s Southwest Ranches home following a claim of the rapper having scammed a business of a $150,000 entertainment system without paying for it.

Sean Kingston has since issued a statement following the arrest of his mother saying that she is good, “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak [praying hand emojis],” he wrote.