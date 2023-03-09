On My Way (OMW), the collaboration between newcomer Scrptiid and Jada Kingdom, has earned the duo their first entries on a Billboard chart.

The song, released on February 25, 2023, has debuted on the Billboard US Afrobeats Song Chart at No. 21, and the Billboard World Digital Singles Chart at No. 3, both dated March 11.

On My Way is best defined as a ‘feel-good’ single, that blends the distinctive sounds of authentic Caribbean Reggae vocals over an Afrobeat-influenced instrumental, power-packed with cutting-edge lyrics, ear catching melodies alongside state-of-the-art marketing powered by his label Alive Enterprise.

Scrptiid, whose given name is Romario Hanson, recorded and released the original version of On My Way (OMW) with Astyle Alive back in 2020.

Jada Kingdom signed to Republic Records in June 2021.

In September last year, she was featured on John Legend’s Speak In Tongues. The single was released with the award-winning singer’s eighth and latest studio album LEGEND.