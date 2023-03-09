Emma Raducanu will “hopefully” be able to play at Indian Wells but says last year’s wrist problem has returned.

The 20-year-old British number one is due to play Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Thursday in the 16,000-capacity Stadium 1.

But Raducanu had strapping on both of her wrists during Wednesday’s one-hour practice session with her coach Sebastian Sachs.

Speaking to BBC Sport, she said: “I’ve definitely been managing my load. It’s something that has just come back, so I’m trying to be as cautious as possible.

The initial injury, which forced Raducanu to end last season early and miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow, only affected her right wrist.

Fresh concerns about her wrist follow a bout of tonsillitis, which cost Raducanu the chance to play in last week’s ATX Open in Austin, Texas.