Scotland “can now set our sights on the Super 8s” after their five-wicket T20 World Cup win over Namibia, according to batter Michael Leask.

Victory in Barbados put the Scots top of Group B, albeit Australia and England have played one game less, and has increased belief that they can spring a surprise by being one of the two sides to qualify for the next stage.

“We need two more results and two results is not a big ask – and we’ve got the team to do it,” Leask, who hit four sixes as he contributed 35 runs, told the BBC Sport.

Scotland were denied the opportunity to build on a promising opening partnership when rain forced their opening game against England to be abandoned.