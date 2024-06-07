Dancehall artist Skillibeng has alleged that an airport worker at Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica stole US$100,000 worth of jewelry from his luggage.

On Thursday, the Crocodile Teeth deejay issued an ultimatum on Instagram, demanding the return of his jewelry. He called on the thief to contact him directly or face consequences.

A spokesperson for PAC Kingston Airport Limited, which operates the airport, told the Gleaner on Thursday that Skillibeng had not made a formal report.

Skillibeng, currently signed to Sony Music’s RCA Records in partnership with Eastsyde Records, rose to fame in 2019 with his hit Brik Pan Brik. He is known for tracks like Crocodile Teeth, Whap Whap, Mr. Universe, and Badman.