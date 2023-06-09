Sudan’s warring sides have agreed to a nationwide ceasefire for 24 hours starting early on Saturday, mediators Saudi Arabia and the United States have announced.

The ceasefire will begin at 6am local time, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The agreement marks the latest in several failed attempts to stop weeks of fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The ministry’s statement said the two sides agreed – as they had done in previous abortive ceasefires – to refrain from seeking military advantage during the 24-hour period, as well as from prohibited movements, attacks, use of aircraft or drones, aerial bombardment, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions and resupply of forces.

The mediators said they proposed the latest ceasefire in an attempt to break a cycle of violence that has killed hundreds of people and displaced more than 1 million.