Saint Kitts and Nevis is bracing for the possible detection of monkeypox in the Federation.

This is according to Chief Medical Officer at the Joseph N. France General Hospital Dr Cameron Wilkinson who says with the rising cases of monkeypox in Europe, the United States and countries around the world, St. Kitts and Nevis is on high alert.

The World Health Organization defines Monkeypox as a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox occurs mostly in central and western Africa. It is called monkeypox because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.

Most recently there have been outbreaks of monkeypox around the world.