Guyana on Wednesday signed a US$260 million agreement with a Chinese joint venture company for the construction of a new crossing over the Demerara River.

“We are here to sign the largest contract for a transport infrastructure project ever financed by the government of Guyana,” said Guyana’s Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, expressed gratitude to the many stakeholders and partners, who he said worked over a 10 year period to get the project signed.

“History is in the making right before our very eyes. It has been a long and challenging road leading us here. Today is the culmination of almost 10 years of planning dating back to March 2013.” Edgill continued

Guyana’s Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh said although the event was “devoid of pomp and ceremony,” it was historic in the transformation of a modern Guyana.