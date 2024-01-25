Turkey and Iran have agreed on the need for regional stability amid Irael’s war on Gaza.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that he and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi agreed to avoid steps that could threaten Middle East stability.

At a news conference following a meeting between the two on Wednesday, Turkey’s President said they had discussed ending Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, the two leaders had also agreed to continue cooperation against cross-border threats.

Turkey, which has been vocal in its condemnation of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, has called for an immediate ceasefire and backed legal steps for Israel to be tried for genocide.

Iran leads what it calls the “axis of resistance” that includes Hamas, Yemen’s Houthis, and other Shia Muslim groups in the region that have confronted Israel and its Western allies.