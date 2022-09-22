Queues have sprung up along Russia’s border as men attempt to leave the country amid a military call-up for the war in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation on Wednesday, which could see 300,000 people summoned to serve in the war.

The Kremlin says reports of fighting-age men fleeing are exaggerated.

But on the border with Georgia, miles-long queues of vehicles have formed including men trying to escape the war.

Some witnesses estimated the queue of cars at the Upper Lars checkpoint to be some 5km long, while another group said it had taken seven hours to get across the border. Video from the scene showed some drivers leaving their stationary cars or trucks.

Georgia is one of the few neighbouring countries that Russians can enter without needing to apply for a visa. Finland, which shares a 1,300km border with Russia, does require a visa for travel, and also reported an increase in traffic overnight – but said it was at a manageable level.