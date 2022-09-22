The Government of Grenada announced that it has established a Commission on Cannabis Legalisation and Regulation.

This is in keeping with the transformative policy of the government to legalise cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework, develop the cannabis industry, and maximise the potential of hemp and its by-products.

The Commission is mandated to:

Hold broad-based consultations and engage in public awareness on the policy decision to legalise cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework, to develop cannabis industries and to maximise the potential of hemp and its by-product.

Prepare a final report with advice on the design of a new legislative and regulatory framework to legalise cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework for its production and sale; Develop the cannabis industry for medicinal benefits; and to maximise the potential of hemp and its by-products for export.

Provide recommendations on the institutional structure for the implementation of the provisions of the legislation to legalise cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework in keeping with the policy decision of the Government.

Former Grenadian Senator Rolanda McQueen has been appointed as the Chairman of the Commission which comprises members with expertise in law, medicine, religion, business, youth development, and service providers in non-government organisations.