A prominent Palestinian doctor from Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital has died in an Israeli jail after more than four months of detention, according to the enclave’s health ministry and groups advocating for Palestinian prisoners.

Adnan al-Barash, the head of orthopaedics at Gaza’s largest medical facility, was detained by Israeli forces while temporarily treating patients at al-Awda Hospital in the north of the territory, the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Committee and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The two groups blamed Israel for “killing” another medical worker and described it as an “assassination”.

With his death, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said the total number of medical personnel who have been killed since Israel’s war on Gaza broke out in October has reached 496.