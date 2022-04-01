Naomi Osaka fought back to beat Belinda Bencic and set up a Miami Open final against incoming world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Japan’s Osaka beat the Swiss to reach her first final since she won the 2021 Australian Open.

She is now ranked 77th in the world as she continues her return from a break from the sport.

Second seed Swiatek, who won the Indian Wells title last week, beat American Jessica Pegula.

Swiatek is the first player to reach the finals of both American hard-court events since Victoria Azarenka, who won both tournaments in 2016.

She is on a 16-match winning streak and and has won 18 consecutive sets.