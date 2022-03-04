Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says there is evidence Russia is using cluster bombs in its invasion.

At a news conference, he told reporters: “We have seen the use of cluster bombs and we have seen reports of use of other types of weapons which would be in violation of international law.

He also says the Western military alliance would not set up a no-flyzone over Ukraine nor send its troops there but promises other help to Kyiv and urged President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion immediately.

Meanwhile, Ukraine says “several” people were “killed and injured” when Russia attacked and seized control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, says that none of the safety systems at the plant were affected, and there was no release of radioactive material.

But nuclear experts say the attack created a very risky situation.

If a reactor – the device responsible for generating energy in a nuclear power plant – and the building housing it are damaged, the reactor could overheat and lead to a core meltdown.

Radiation from the plant could then leak into the surrounding environment. If people were exposed to this radiation it could cause severe immediate and long term health impacts, including cancer.