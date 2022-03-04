Two men, who are wanted in the United States for separate sex crimes, have been extradited from Guyana to face their crimes.

The US Embassy in Georgetown said it Julian Yhip and Kareem Hack were successfully extradited on February 25.

Yhip will face charges in Pennsylvania for rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault committed in 2017.

Hack, who is a United States citizen, is facing charges in Florida for sexual battery, procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and attempt to commit sexual battery committed in 2006.

Hack was previously featured on America’s Most Wanted in October 2008.

In August 2021, the United States Government made a formal request for the extradition of Hack and Yhip and they were arrested and placed before the courts in early February 2022.

The two did not contest the charges and were subsequently extradited.

This is the fourth extradition of US fugitives from Guyana to the United States in the last 25-years.