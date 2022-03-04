Coach Ivan Lendl and Andy Murray are getting back together again, with the two due to start work in the United States next month.

They will spend several weeks training after this month’s Miami Masters as Murray prepares for the grass court season which starts in June.

Murray had already decided to skip the clay court season from April to June.

He won two Wimbledon titles, the 2012 US Open and two Olympic gold medals while working with Lendl.

Murray also became the world number one under the coach.