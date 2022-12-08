The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years.

The swap was approved by President Joe Biden in recent days, sources told CBS.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month sent to a penal colony.

President Biden confirmed her release in a tweet, saying that she was safe and on a plane home.

The Biden administration proposed a prisoner exchange last July, aware Moscow had long sought Bout’s release.

Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed the swap and said it had taken place at Abu Dhabi airport.

President Biden signed the order for Bout’s release, commuting his 25-year jail term.