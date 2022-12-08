The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.

Portuguese publication Record claims the forward, 37, made the threat after being told he would not start their last-16 game against Switzerland.

In the previous game against South Korea, the Portugal captain reacted angrily when he was substituted.

The FPF said: “At no time did Cristiano Ronaldo threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar.”

Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual agreement before Portugal’s World Cup opener after a controversial interview in which the five-time Ballon d’Or winner criticised the club.